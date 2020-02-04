Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone says works on the Nakonde-Isoka road under rehabilitation have advanced.

Mr Sichone, who inspected the works yesterday, said he is impressed with the level of progress done so far.

Mr. Sichone charged that the contractor engaged to do the project, China Railway Seventh Group company, have exhibited satisfactory advancement on the project.

He noted that works continued despite the onset of rains.

The Provincial Minister further stated that the quality of bitumen that has since been applied on the road is of high standard.

Mr. Sichone also called on the construction company to engage the community in the project through employment in various sections.

He added that women in the surrounding community should also have about 30 percent share of job opportunities.

And Senior Resident Engineer Jonathan Marvin said the project which has reach 96 percent complete is progressing well despite the challenges of heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

Eng. Marvin further mentioned that the road rehabilitation project of the Chinsali-Nakonde stretch on the Great North road is expected to be completed by mid-2022.