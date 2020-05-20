World Vision-Zambia in Kasama district has donated assorted items to 16 health facilities in Kasama and Mungwi districts of Northern Province towards the fight and prevention of COVID 19.

World Vision-Zambia Mwamba Cluster Programme Manager in Kasama, Charles Phiri, says the donated items will supplement government’s efforts in fighting the disease in the 16 health facilities which the organization is supporting.

The organization has donated 400 kilograms of granular chlorine to go towards disinfection of health facilities, while 640 surgical masks, 16 aprons and 5 thermal scanners will help equip the front line officers against infection from COVID-19, Mr Phiri indicates.

He added that the World Vision-Zambia has also donated 32 hand-washing facilities to promote habit of frequently washing hands by people at the health facilities.

Mr Phiri explained that the donated items will greatly assist the Ministry of Health to prevent and trace COVID cases in the facilities.

WV-Z manager said this in Kasama this afternoon when he handed over the items to the Ministry of Health Provincial office.

And Ministry of Heath Provincial Surveillance Officer, Cecilia Banda, commended World Vision in Kasama for partnering the ministry in the province to fight COVID-19.

Mrs Banda explains that the items will go a long way towards infection prevention and control of COVID-19 among front line officers.

She indicates that with the donations, the province expects high adherence to standard which will ultimately lead to low transmission of the disease among front line workers.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Health Director, Frederick Mwila, says the donation will support front line health workers who are doing everything possible to prevent cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Further indicating that Kasama will greatly benefit from the items as eleven of the 16 beneficiary facilities are in the district, Mr Mwila has since commended World Vision Zambia for its relentless effort in partnering government to fight deadly respiratory disease.

Other items donated include 80 waste bins and a number of bin liners.

World Vision Zambia Mwamba Cluster in Kasama district is supporting 16 health facilities in both Mungwi and Kasama districts.