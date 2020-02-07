Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eugene Sibote has warned people against spreading false stories related to ritual killings saying police has the capacity to track them down.

Mr Sibote says despite the country not recording any ritual killings, there are people with evil intentions spreading lies about such happenings especially through the use of social media.

In an interview with ZANIS in Kasempa today, Mr Sibote strongly warned people that have been inciting riots that the law will soon catch up with them.

Mr Sibote cautioned Kasempa residents who rioted yesterday over suspected ritual killings that police will not entertain lawlessness.

He has also advised the people not to take matters in their hands, but let the police to do their job.

“We have got one law enforcement agency that is supposed to take care of these criminal matters. If people have a situation where they suspect that an individual has committed a criminal offence, the right thing to do is report to the police”, Mr Sibote said.

He added that police is not going to allow people take the law in their own hands by targeting innocent people and killing them.

Mr Sibote has since assured the residents of Kasempa district that order has been restored in the district.