Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has called on members of the appraisal committee of the Youth Empowerment Fund to ensure that the youth empowerment programme becomes a reality for the youths.

Mr Chomba said it was only through interventions such as the Youth Development Fund that youth unemployment levels which currently stands at 16.2 percent could be reduced.

He urged the members to help the youths to become economically independent as President Edgar Lungu has opened the economic door and provided the platform for youths.

The Permanent Secretary said this during the opening of the evaluation Youth Development Fund meeting in Kabwe.

He observed that the main objective of the empowerment programme was to provide youths with meaningful and sustainable economic empowerment so that they could be self-reliant and improve their livelihoods.

Mr Chomba said the youth empowerment programmes had three components that included internship and apprentice empowerment, youth empowerment fund and equipment as well as the youth agriculture empowerment.

He further disclosed that the department of youth development through Provincial Administration had received 389 applications which were appraised and placed last month while 76 interns were placed on attachment this month.

He added that the other applicants were still waiting for appointment letters from the National Youth Development Council.

Mr Chomba stated that 352 applications were received for youth empowerment fund and henceforth an evaluation meeting will be held for five days to check the proposals.

”I wish to urge you to be committed to this noble cause until the end. Let us help youths to be economically independent. His Excellency the President Edgar Lungu has opened the economic door and has provided the platform for them to become independent. Now it is up to us to ensure that the policy becomes a reality for the youths,” he said.

And Central Province Youth Development Coordinator Abigail Malukutila described the response from the youths as overwhelming indicating that the young people were eager to access the empowerment fund.

She said some of the youths who had applied for internship and apprenticeship empowerment programme had already been attached to both government and private institutions with most of being teachers and health workers.

Ms Malukutila also added the ministry was only taking two weeks to process the applications for those that applied for youth empowerment fund and equipment.

”The longest they take at the Ministry to process applications is two weeks and then they give feedback,” she said.

Government has released K470 million to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development for the multi-sectorial youth empowerment programmes.