Government has launched the Multi -sectorial youth empowerment programme in Northern Province with a call on youths to be economically independent.

Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said during the launch in Kasama that government is committed to addressing the high youth unemployment levels in the country.

Mr. Mulenga explained that government wants to work with the youths in driving the economic agenda of the nation.

He explained that the youth empowerment fund is meant to provide youths with employment opportunities as well as encourage them to venture into entrepreneurship.

And Mr. Mulenga who is also Ndola Central Member of Parliament challenged youths in Northern Province to utilize the abundant natural resources by formulating sustainable businesses.

“There is need for us as youths to utilize the natural resources we have in the province by forming cooperatives and venting into programs such as agriculture and aquaculture,” said Mr. Mulenga.

And Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya called on youths in the province to remain committed and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Bwalya said youths remain key partners in sustaining the country’s wealth as they are leaders of tomorrow.

“I am happy to learn that youths in my province are not after handouts but want to be empowered so that they can be economically independent, “he said.

Mr. Bwalya has also commended President Edgar Lungu for putting up a number of infrastructures across the country where youths are benefiting from such as skills training centers among others.

Meanwhile, Nancy Musonda, a youth representative praised government for embarking on a nationwide program of empowering youths.

Over 500 youths in Northern Province are expected to benefit from the youth empowerment program.

President Edgar Lungu recently launched a K470 million multi-sectoral youth empowerment program under the theme ‘youth, key to national development’.