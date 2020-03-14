Youth Alliance for Development (YAD) in Kasempa district has implored youths in the area to self dependant and not be reliant on political leaders to speak on their behalf.

Speaking during this year’s youth day celebration under the theme: ‘I take the lead’, YAD Kasempa chairlady, Wendy Mwango said time had come for youths to voice out on matters affecting them.

She said for this year’s youth day theme to become a reality and not a mere academic exercise, the youths have to take keen interest in airing out their concerns.

Ms Mwango however, expressed sadness that Kasempa district is lacking social amenities and recreation facilities for youths.

“Due to lack of such facilities the youths indulge themselves in illicit activities such as substance abuse, stealing, early marriage and the most recent one which is gassing”, she said.

Ms Mwango has since appealed to the government, through the district commissioner, to consider building a vocational training center in Kasempa district to equip youths with life surviving skills.

“Kasempa district has no vocational training center this has resulted in most of the youths in the district to lag behind compared to youths in other districts in terms of human development, it is therefore my humble appeal that a vocational training center be constructed in the district”, she said.