Patriotic Front (PF) Shiwang’andu District Youth Chairperson, Sampa Bwali has called on youths not to allow anyone to use them as tools of violence.

Mr Bwali who is also Mansha Ward Councilor says youths in the area should desist from being used by any politician to incite violence as the country goes towards the 2021 general elections.

Mr Bwali said it is disheartening to see future leaders of the country being used in violence by selfish politicians to settle political scores in previous elections.

He noted that if the country gets divided, all the efforts by the forefathers who liberated mother Zambia will be in vain.

Mr Bwali added that it is a fundamental right for youths to participate in politics that are free from violence.