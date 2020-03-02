Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander, David Muma has urged officers to remain vigilant and support the government of the day.

Lt. Gen. Muma said officers should not to take part in circulating alarming messages on social media which can fan flames of hysteria and civil unrest in the country.

He said no one is above the law adding that the gassing which is going on across the country should be condemned.

Lt. Gen. Muma further urged officers to sensitize their families not to engage in mob Justice and violence in the country.

The ZAF Commander was speaking in a speech read for him by Northern Commanding Officer Brigadier General, Clement Jere at the ZAF physical exercises in Ndola in readiness for the commemoration of the ZAF day which falls on the first of March every year.

He added that government will continue striving to provide the officers with necessary resources for purposes of enhancing and sustaining operational efficiency.