Police in Northwestern Province have picked up the body of a 34 year old man identified as John Chinyeka of Katowa village, Chief Ishindi in Zambezi District who was gruesomely murdered by unknown people.

Northwestern Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the development to ZANIS explained that on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 between 12:00 and 19:00 hours, the victim, who was a peasant farmer, was going to his farm at Itenda Village when unknown people attacked him and axed him to death using his own axe.

Mr Chushi said the victim sustained deep cuts in the head and right side of his neck.

“When police visited the scene, they found the body laying in a pool of blood and the axe was still stuck in the flesh of the neck”, Mr. Chushi narrated.

He said the body is currently laying in the mortuary at Zambezi General Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Police are searching for the suspects who are at large.