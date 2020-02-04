The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA ) has today launched its Zambia Medical Association Cooperative Hospital project along Mumbwa Road in Lusaka.

Speaking at the launch as a guest of honour at the event, Kanyama Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Phiri noted that the construction of the specialised Hospital by the Association in her Constituency will significantly contribute to reducing congestion at the University Teaching Hospital.

“The health facility will also contribute to the attainment of Universal Health coverage, the agenda, this government has embarked on, “ she said.

The Lawmaker, who is also Minister of Gender, said government appreciate the Private Public Partnerships concepts because on its own it cannot fulfill all people’s aspirations.

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, indicated that the 100 bed capacity specialised private hospital is a new development in the health sector.

Ms Mulalelo said the hospital which will be constructed at a cost of 15 Million United States Dollars will speak to the economic outlook of the health practitioners in the country and also compliment on government efforts of improving service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that the coming of a specialised private hospital will not just be a new development but will also improve the health tourism and healthcare especially that the national health insurance scheme is being launched today.

The new facility will provide a variety healthcare services such as gynecology and surgery, among others to the vulnerable in the area who have traditionally depended on the limited Kanyama clinic, mostly, for their health services.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Medical Association President, Samson Chisele, hinted that the Association came up with the idea of a specialised hospital with the aim to service the community of Kanyama and the country as a whole.

Dr Chisele said the Association came up with the idea of constructing the hospital in Kanyama constituency years ago and he is happy that it has finally been launched.

He further urged all members of the Association to support the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme.