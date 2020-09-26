The Ministry of Health in Mufulira District has put in place measures to prevent any possible outbreak of Ebola following the reported outbreak of the virus in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking during the Epidemic Preparedness Committee Orientation training on Ebola Virus, Mufulira District Health Director, Kambole Mpande said it was necessary for the border town of Mufulira to prepare to combat any possible outbreak of the disease.

Dr Mpande said it was important to be on alert because there was a lot of physical contact between the people of Zambia and the DRC.

Dr Mpande said Mufulira is at high risk of a possible outbreak of Ebola Virus because people travelling to and from Luapula Province pass through the Congo before entering Zambia through Mufulira District.

“This disease is spread through human contact, so people who enter the district coming from Congo pose a risk of spreading the virus,” he said.

“We need to be prepared because a fast response in case of an outbreak can prevent disaster,” Dr Mpande added.

He explained that a rapid response team in case of an outbreak was essential hence the decision to conduct training for the committee.

He stated that people who may experience symptoms of the disease such as bleeding, fever, severe headache, fatigue, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and body weakness should visit the nearest health facility for diagnosis and possible treatment.