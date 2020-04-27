President Edgar Lungu has announced to the nation that eight new laboratory confirmed COVID19 cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during his third live televised national address on COVID19, President Lungu revealed that four of the confirmed cases were from the community while the other four involved hospital personnel.

“As of today, 24th April 2020, eight (8) additional cases of covid-19 have been recorded in Zambia; four of the cases are from the community while the other four are hospital personnel., “ he stated.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in Zambia to 84 while the number of recoveries stand at 37 with three deaths recorded since the first cases was reported in the country on the 18th of March 2020.

Forty-four patients are in isolation but all are in stable condition except for one patient who is currently being treated for malaria.

“Four of the cases are from the community while the other four are hospital personnel. The cumulative number of cases in Zambia is now, 84, including three deaths.

“Thirty-seven patients have recovered from the infection and 44 patients remain under isolation but all are in stable condition, except for one patient being treated for severe malaria, ” the President said.

Meanwhile , President Lungu further informed the nation that fifteen front line healthcare workers have been infected with COVID19 while discharging their national duties.

Out of the fifteen healthcare workers infected with coronavirus, two have been discharged from isolation bring the total number of active positive cases to thirteen.

According to the President all the thirteen healthcare personnel are stable and remain in high spirits.

“Fifteen healthcare workers have so far been infected with covid-19 while in their line of duty. Two have recovered while thirteen are stable and remain in high spirits, ” the Head of State disclosed.

President Lungu paid glowing to tribute to all front line healthcare workers for their heroism in saving lives of the COVID19 patients.

The Head of State called for increased support to the healthcare personnel who are putting their lives on the line in a bid to contain the pandemic.

“The frontline workers are the real heroes of our times and they need massive support from us. They are leaving their families for days to contain the enemy on our behalf. They are doing this at great risk to their own lives and those of their families.

“They are protecting our lives day and night and they are saving lives of the sick. I pay tribute to them and wish those who are sick quick recovery so that they continue to do what they do best – saving our lives, ” President Lungu commended.

In an effort to ensure that the lives of the front line healthcare workers is protected, President Lungu has directed that all the resources that have been sourced especially the Personal Protective Equipment ( PPEs) are immediately availed to the frontline workers.

“This is why my directive in my last address to the multi-sectoral response led by the minister of health, to ensure these men and women are protected at all times cannot be overemphasized.

“For the work they do, let us pay back to them by ensuring they are protected at all times. I, therefore, direct that the multi-sectoral team to ensure that all the resources that have been sourced so far, especially the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are quickly availed to these frontline workers.

And Commenting on the continued donations being made by various cooperating partners in the fight against COVID19, President Lungu expressed gratitude for the positive response from the international and local donors.

The Head of State assured the cooperating partners of prudent utilization of the donations in accordance with the public finance management act of 2018.

“I must acknowledge that the country has received huge donations from local and international donors following the outbreak of covid-19. Therefore, i would like to thank all cooperating partners and assure them of prudent use of these donations in accordance with the public finance management act of 2018, ” President Lungu said.

The first national address made by President Lungu on COVID19 was on the 25th of March, which was followed by the second one on the 9th of April after the expire of the 14 days lock down. Today’s’ national address marked the third as the President updated the nation on the current prevailing situation.