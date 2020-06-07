The country has recorded an upsurge of malaria cases in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019.

The almost 50 percent rise in the cases has been attributed to the extreme rainfall pattern experienced in other parts of the country.

National Malaria Elimination Centre (NMEC) Director Anthony Yeta has told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, that the country had recorded steady progress towards eliminating malaria by 2021 but has suffered setbacks due floods in other areas in the country.

Dr. Yeta explained that the data collected shows that the increase in cases was prevalent in places where the country recorded floods.

He however, noted that measures have already been put in place to mitigate the upsurge and maintain the efforts that were recorded in the elimination trajectory.

Dr. Yeta explained that NMEC in conjunction with partners at both bilateral and multilateral level have done an analysis of the situation to come up with interventions that will respond to the specific affected areas.

The Ministry of Health working with partners have developed a National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan (NMESP) for 2017 to 2021 which is aimed at eliminating malaria in the country.

And the National Malaria Elimination Centre (NMEC) is implementing one of the most ambitious malaria efforts in Africa by providing technical guidance and coordination aligned with NMESP.