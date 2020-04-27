Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says his Ministry is scaling up screening and targeted testing in Lusaka and the surrounding areas for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

And no positive case has been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

And Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu, says the effects of the COVID-19 are severe on the economy.

Dr Chilufya has further stated that the health team has continued to heighten surveillance at all points of entry to prevent any spread of COVID-19 case.

He says the essence behind heightened surveillance, mass screening and targeted testing is to ensure that cases are detected early and isolated in government facilities to avoid further spread of the pandemic in the country and in communities.

And speaking at a COVID-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya announced that no positive case has been recorded in the country in the last 24hrs.

226 tests were conducted and none of them tested positive, the minister said , adding that five more patients tested negative twice and have since being discharged.

The Minister stated that the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 84, with three deaths and 42 recoveries with active cases standing at 39.

He noted that all the COVID-19 active cases are being taken care of in isolated facilities and are all stable.

“The cumulative total is now 84, 3 deaths, 43 recoveries and 39 active cases in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Central Provinces. All cases are stable including for the patient that was reported to have severe malaria,” Dr. Chilufya indicated.

He announced that cumulatively a total of 4,963 tests have been conducted since the country begun to screen and test for COVID-19 with 2,912 completing the 14 days quarantine, while1, 077 have been cleared as non-cases of alert.

And Dr. Chilufya also point out that currently six points have been set up in Makeni for mass screening and targeted testing and urged the people in the area to cooperate with the health team as they carry out the exercise.

“On the ongoing mass screening, 6 points in Makeni have since been set up for the screening and many other parts in Lusaka will be screened to eliminate community spread. I therefore urge the community in this area to cooperate with the health team who are carrying out the exercise,” the Minister said.

He thanked expressed gratitude to the residents of Emmasdale and Chaisa for their cooperation during the massive screening and testing conducted in the two areas.

“On behalf of government and on behalf of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, I wish to thank residents of Emmasdale and Chaisa for cooperating with health workers during the massive screening and targeted exercise,” Dr. Chilufya stated.

At global level 2, 830 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 195, 255 deaths and 798, 900 recoveries.

In Africa 29, 825 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded with 1, 328 deaths and 1, 940 recoveries in 54 countries.

And in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, 4, 530 COVID-19 cases have been recorded with 93 deaths and 1,551 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu, who was speaking at the same event said the effects of the COVID-19 are severe on the economy.

Dr. Ng’andu noted that sectors such as Tourism and Hospitality Industry including transport have been critically affected.

“It is well noted that COVID-19 has and will leave a huge challenge on the country’s economy. Almost every sector is in sate of construction some more than the rest especially the Tourism and Hospitality Industry as well as Transport,” he noted.

The Finance Minister said there is need to adapt and find ways of living with the disease saying that should the situation continue, some businesses will be destroyed irretrievably.

“We need to adopt and find a way of having the economy running amidst this COVID-19. Let us begin to think and find ways of living with the disease by doing it safely,” he advised.

Since the first case of COVID-19 case in Zambia, more than a month ago, the country’s social-economic development has taken a slow down as the Agricultural, industrial , Education and Tourism sectors among others have plummeted.

And Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya said government did not ban Church gatherings instead they were only required to adhere to the public health regulations that were announced by the President during his address to the nation of 25th March,2020.

The Minister was responding to a question as to why government relaxed the measure on Church gathering during the Presidential address yesterday.

“Government did not ban church gatherings in the first place but churches were required to adhere to public health regulations put in place such as social distancing by keeping a meter apart, sanitizing and watching of hands. Churches on their own accord closed for failure to meet the requirements,” she noted.

And Ms. Siliya reiterated that President Edgar Lungu’s further guidance on Church gatherings were that Churches may only meet subject to their adherence to public health guidelines.

“The further guidance from the President is that churches may meet subject to adherence to public health guidelines and regulations,” she said.

She further indicated that government has welcomed the decision by some Churches to start their gatherings at a later time than this.

Ms. Siliya said the preliminary requirement for churches to begin to meet is to satisfy guidelines and regulations and also invite public health workers for certification.

“Each individual must make personal decisions. Government has welcomed the decision of churches that will not meet until much later. The preliminary requirement for churches to begin to meet is to satisfy guidelines and regulations and invite Public health workers to get you certified,” she explained.