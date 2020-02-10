Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has urged African Union ( AU) Member states to align national and regional development strategies with the aspirations of Agenda 2063 .

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s’ blue print and master plan for transforming and boosting the continent’s economic growth.

Speaking during a side event on reporting progress made on Agenda 2063, Mr Malanji said achieving National and regional development goals would help in accelerating the goals of Agenda 2063.

The Minister cited development planning as a key tool in integrating, mainstreaming and effectively implementing the Agenda.

Mr Malanji further highlighted the need to enhance statistical capabilities including data disaggregation as a way to track progress in implementation and monitoring of Agenda 2063.

Mr Malanji has pledged Government’s determination to honor its commitments and obligations in hosting the African Union organ, the Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Secretariat in Lusaka, Zambia.

Speaking at the Executive Council of Ministers on the update reports on AU Organs, institutions and specialized agencies, Mr Malanji stated that Zambia will honour obligations stipulated in the ECOSSOC host agreement.

Mr Malanji expressed appreciation to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mousa Faki Mahamat and his Bureau for facilitating ECOSOCC’s relocation to Lusaka.

The Minister however, expressed concern that some of the information contained in the ECOSSOC evaluation report did not accurately reflect the situation on the ground, particularly with regard to Zambia’s readiness to host the Secretariat.

He clarified that the premises for the Secretariat, which were reported as being unsuitable were unanimously certified as conducive interim Offices by the African Union Evaluation Team and further noted that many Government Ministries and Departments were accommodated in the same building housing the ECOSSOC Secretariat.

On the ongoing recruitment process, Mr Malanji called for the expeditious conclusion of the process so that the organ could now operate at optimum level.

ECOSOCC was established in July 2004 as an advisory organ composed of different social and professional groups of AU Member States.

The purpose of ECOSOCC is to provide an opportunity for African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to play an active role in contributing to the AU’s principles, policies and programmes

Mr Malanji is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to represent President Edgar Lungu at the 33rd Heads of State and Government Summit that will take place from 9th to 10 February 2020.

The Summit has been preceded by the Executive Council of Ministers that officially opened on 6th February, 2020.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary for Press & Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.