Turkish Ambassador to Zambia, Sebnem Incesu has revealed that Zambia will host the first ever session of the Turkey-Zambia Joint Economic Commission to be held in Lusaka on 12- 13 February this week.

The Commission will review the overall economic and commercial relations between Turkey and Zambia in a bid to further enhance the bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

Ms Incesu said the deliberations will be based on Trade and Investment, Industrial Cooperation, Energy and Mining, Agriculture and Forestry, Health, Education, Development Cooperation, Transportation and Tourism.

The Commission will be headed by the Turkish Minister of Family, Labour and Social Services, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji.

The Turkey-Zambia Joint Economic Commission follows the signing of 12 agreements in Lusaka during the first ever official visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Zambia on July 28, 2018.

The agreements covered economic, education, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, forestry, security, tourism and media.

It was during his visit to Zambia that President Erdogan called for organizing a Joint Economic Commission between the two countries.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.