The Zambian government has called on the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), development banks and international financial organisations to financially support youth empowerment programmes to assist the African continent attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on youth empowerment.

Minister of National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme notes that the majority of the global population, is comprised of youths who ought to be accorded opportunities for them to effectively contribute to the development of the communities they live in.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chiteme was speaking during the Special Session of the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa (RCM-Africa) which is the Sixth African Regional Forum on SDGs held at Elephant Hills Hotel Resort in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Mr Chiteme said there is need to assist address the challenges faced by the young people so that they can contribute to sustainable development.

He also called for an end of conflicts in Africa to catalyze sustainable development.

Mr Chiteme said peace is paramount to achieving sustainable development on the African continent especially by empowering young people with clear framework tailored to their empowerment.

He stressed that although Zambia has always been at peace, some of her neighbours had conflicts which led to the people fleeing their countries and crossed into Zambia as refugees.

He however, assured that Zambia shall continue to champion efforts to eradicate conflicts on the continent.

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Kwesi Quartey, Under Secretary General of the UN to the AU Hanna Tetteh, AU Commissioner for Social Affairs were among the dignitaries that participated at the meeting.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANS in Lusaka today by Ministry of National Development Planning Spokesperson, Chibaula Silwamba.