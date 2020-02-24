Zambia has endorsed and supported the formation of the African Union task force on Covid19 to coordinate the response of Africa to the ravaging Covid 19 /Coronavirus threat.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, who is attending an emergency Ministers of Health Meeting on Covid 19 at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia said the formation of the Africa task force was an innovative approach to coordinate Africa’s response to the Corona Virus outbreak.

He said the task force will ensure better surveillance at all entry points in Africa and coordinate data collection on the Continent.

“ The Task Force will provide guidance on complex policy matters such as how member states are supposed to deal with matters of returnees from China, “ said the minister.

He said Zambia has developed adaptive and resilient health systems that anchor the on-going transformation of the health sector.

The Minister said the establishment of Zambia Public Health Institute was a platform created to respond to any health emergencies such as Covid 19.

“Zambia has also put in place mechanism such as the training of front-line health workers as a measure to respond to the outbreak, “ Dr Chilufya further stated.

Dr. Chilufya has since called for transparency in information sharing on Covid 19 in order to enhance preparedness.

He thanked the Chinese government for the support rendered to Zambia so far and their efficient and transparent communication on the outbreak.

Speaking earlier, AUC Chairperson Mousa Faki said the establishment of the task force is meant to respond to the outbreak in a coordinated manner.

And World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Africa has so far reported 211 cases of suspected Coronavirus with 205 cases discarded and only one confirmed while the 5 others are still being investigated.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.