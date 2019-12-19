Zambia has made seven pledges to the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva as part of the new ways of dealing with refugee situations in the world.

Among the pledges Zambia has made, is to extend the validity of the resident permit for former refugees.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo who is leading the Zambia delegation read out the pledges stating that Zambia will always open its borders to refugees and that the country will continue to meet the needs of refugees together with the rest of its citizens.

Mr Kampyongo said the country is going ahead with the local integration of refugees but appealed for financial resources for the implementation of the programme which requires issuance of documentation.

He also pledged that Zambia will include refugees in the country’s education system and put all refugees that have ventured in farming on the government sponsored Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) which was only meant for smallholder farmers in Zambia.

The Minister has further announced that in order to improve the livelihoods of refugees, the Zambian government is planning to connect all refugee settlements to the national electricity grid which is expected to be implemented at the cost of US$3.5 million.

The Global Refugee Forum is an occasion for the international community to advance the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees by mobilizing political will, broadening the base of support, and implementing arrangements that facilitate more equitable, sustained, and predictable responsibility-sharing.

Zambia is among the participants considered for the first-ever global refugee forum as the country hosts over 86, 000 refugees and former refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Angola among other nationalities.

The global gathering which started deliberations on Monday, December 16, 2019 and is expected to close today, December 18, 2019 after receiving pledges from host countries, international institutions, development organisations and civil organisations.