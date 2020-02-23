Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) President, Muyaywa Kabisa has called on members of the public to take a leading role in sensitizing communities against taking the law into their hands by attacking those suspected of being behind the gassing of people.

Mr Kabisa said the gassing of homes, schools, public places and killing of innocent people is an evil tendency that has risen against the country’s peace, economic development and unity.

He said all well-meaning Zambians should take a leading role in educating families, friends, and neighbors against taking the law into their own hands.

Mr Kabisa stated that innocent people are being killed and public and private property being destroyed based on false alarm.

He said there is need to put measures in place to ensure the situation is brought under control and the country remains governable.

Mr Kabisa noted that this was not the time to stand divided on political party or tribal lines but to be united.