President Edgar Lungu says the emergence of the Coronavirus is not only a public health concern but also a threat to sustainable development.

And President Lungu said Zambia being part of the global village is susceptible to the disease hence government has put in place measures to enhance public health security in the country including a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation.

The Head of State further indicated that Zambian Missions abroad are monitoring the situation regarding Zambians studying or living in affected countries.

He has indicated that all ports of entry are equally on high alert.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said during the State of the National Address in Lusaka today.

The President has further advised all Zambians to be alert and adhere to the guidance being provided by health officials and seek medical attention from the nearest health facility when one develops flu like symptoms.

He stated that all the preventive measures also apply to other infectious diseases such as Ebola.

Meanwhile, President Lungu observed that the country has now been able to localise specialist treatment and build local capacity due to the dedicated team of medical personnel.

The President stated that Zambia has now witnessed surgeries in kidney transplant, open and closed heart surgery and separation of Siamese twins being conducted by local medical personnel.