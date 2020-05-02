Zambia has now reported 88 cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases with three deaths and 43 active cases after recording four new cases.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya explained that the cases were picked from 378 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Laboratory and Tropical Disease Research Centre (TDRC) in Lusaka and Ndola, respectively.

Speaking during today’s COVID-19 update at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chitalu revealed that out of the 43 active cases, 37 are in Lusaka, five on the Copperbelt and one in Kabwe, Central Province.

He indicated that all cases remain stable and extended on behalf of government and the Zambian citizens gratitude to the health workers who are working at the frontline in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today Zambia has reported four new cases of COVID-19 out of the 378 tests that were carried out at the UTH Laboratory and Tropical Disease Research Centre in Ndola.

“This therefore brings the cumulative total of COVID- 19 cases in Zambia to 88, with three deaths, the number of active cases has therefore shot up to 43, with 37 in Lusaka and five on the Copperbelt while one remains in Kabwe.

“Let me hasten to thank the health workers who are working at the frontline, who are working facing the enemy head on, we are with you and on behalf of all Zambians , government and the President. We assure you of our support,” he added.

The four new cases include one from the Copperbelt and three from Lusaka of which one case is from Chilenje and was picked due to the ongoing mass screening and targeted testing.

“The four new positive cases are one from the Copperbelt and three are from Lusaka. It is important to note that one of the positive cases is a resident of Chilenje out of the mass screening that was taking place.

“And the other is a Lusaka resident who reported to University Teaching Hospital with a dental abscess and out of the surveillance based facility that has been instituted for everyone coming to the facility, he was screened and tested for COVID. This patient was found to have COVID-19,” said Dr. Chilufya.

The Minister added that the patient from the Copperbelt is admitted to Masaiti Hospital while the health team is still verifying his details.

“We are still characterising the address details and we know that the patient is from the Copperbelt and is now admitted to Masaiti hospital,” he said.

And a total of 1,092 alerts have been cleared as none- COVID-19 cases adding that the Ministry will continue to follow the alerts as they are reported.

Dr. Chilufya during the briefing stated that 2, 931 people have completed their 14 days quarantine and have since being discharged.

“We have received now a total of 1,092 alerts that are being cleared as non- cases and we continue to follow the alerts as they are brought to us.

“In terms of the citizens who we have quarantined, we now have 2, 931, persons that have been discharged from the mandatory 14 day quarantine period,” noted the Minister.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has further extended his gratitude and on behalf of government to the media for playing a huge role in disseminating information on COVID-19 to the members of the public.

He noted that community engagement is vital in the COVID-19 fight and the media is doing a recommendable job in ensuring that the people out there are fully involved in the fight against the pandemic.

“Let me put on record our gratitude to the media in the support you have given in the fight against COVID-19, they are the forerunners in communicating to the public, ( thereby) empowering them with information influencing behavioural change. You have been the communicators that have impacted society so well and today many lives are saved because of your work.

“You too are working at risk as you interact with a lot of us and as you go round sensitising the public and so we want to thank the media and acknowledge the support that you have put in the covid-19 response.

“You are the fore runners in risk communication and community engagement is the prime intervention in the COVID- 19 fight so we place on record our profuse appreciation to the media for the hard work. Indeed without you our work could be very difficult,” Dr. Chilufya told journalists from various media houses.

Globally, a cumulative total of 2,921, 568 COVID-19 cases have been recorded with a death toll of 203, 299 and recoveries standing at 837, 055.

In Africa, a total of 31, 102 COVID- 19 cases have been reported with 1, 309 deaths and 9,530 recoveries.

Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region , on the other hand, has recorded 4,702 COVID- 19 cases 100 deaths and 1, 551 recoveries.