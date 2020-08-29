The Ministry of Health has called for active participation of all stakeholders in the implementation of Pharmacovigilance activities in Zambia in order to ensure safe and rational use of medicines.

Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo noted that for a Pharmacovigilance System to function effectively it requires the active participation of all stakeholders such as the media, members of the public, academia, scientists, hospitals, public health programs, corporate partners and healthcare providers among others.

She said this during the official virtual launch of the revised Pharmacovigilance Trainer’s manual, Reference Manual and Handbook developed by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in partnership with Ministry of Health, Global Funds, and Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ).

She further stated that Pharmacovigilance is a critical component of healthcare services, as it is a tool that facilitates timely decision making and intervention on adverse medicine events through early detection, causality assessment and prevention.

And ZAMRA Board Chairperson, Elwin Chomba observed that the Pharmacovigilance Manuals will help to facilitate effective training of healthcare workers in Pharmacovigilance as well as addressing the existing knowledge gaps and skills especially, in rural communities of Zambia.

Professor Chomba also hailed the cooperating partners; Global Fund, Ministry of Health and CHAZ for their continued support towards Pharmacovigilance activities.

‘’As you may be aware; Pharmacovigilance is a component of the continuum of care; aimed at preventing harm that may result from the use of medicines and allied substances, I am therefore delighted that we are officially launching these important documents today and call upon the Authority to expedite the process of distributing the manuals across the country ’she said.

The Pharmacovigilance Trainer’s Manual is intended to facilitate the training of healthcare workers in pharmacovigilance, whilst the Reference Manual will serve as an important resource for safety monitoring of medicines.

The Pharmacovigilance Handbook is a pocket size guideline which outlines what should be reported, how to report suspected adverse drug reactions and medicine quality problems and where to send the reports.

The 1st editions of these documents were developed in 2006 which coincided with the introduction of a number of new chemical entities, of the therapeutic classes of Antiretrovirals (ARVS), Antituberculosis and Antimalarials in the country.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu.