The Zambia National Commercial (ZANACO) Bank and ECOBANK have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for data collectors and enumerators who will participate in the 2020 Census of Population and Housing.

ZANACO has donated a cheque amounting to K60, 000 that will be used to purchase reflector jackets to be worn during enumeration while ECOBANK has contributed 3,200 face masks to be used for the 2020 census mapping and listing exercise in Central, Muchinga, Northern and Southern Provinces.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary, Chola Chabala said the mapping exercise requires sending map data collectors and their supervisors in the field which requires face-to face interviews hence the need for face masks to prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

ZANIS reports that the PS was speaking at the handover ceremony in Lusaka today.

Mr Chabala said the exercise involves human interaction in order to collect the desired information but assured the public that the officers will comply with the health guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This donation signals a new era in which the private sector supports the government in carrying out the census of population and housing. This is the first time ever the private sector has partnered with government to support the census activities. In this respect, ECOBANK Zambia ltd and ZANACO plc ltd are the pioneers in the history of banking corporate social responsibility,” Mr Chabala said.

He applauded the two financial institutions for coming on board to ensure that the 2020 census succeeds and called on other private institutions to partner with government in supporting the census activities.

And ZANACO Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lishala Situmbeko said the bank will contribute K50, 000 more of the PPEs in addition to the K60, 000 cheque which they handed over today.

Mr Situmbeko said the bank will continue to partner with government in implementing programmes because it believes that development is about people.

He further said the bank will ensure that all staff who will be engaged in the census exercise are placed on mobile banking so that they can receive their wages through mobile services to avoid contact during COVID-19 period.

Mr Situmbeko said the need for protective equipment for enumerators and data collectors is non-negotiable during the period of the pandemic.

And ECOBANK Head of Distribution and eChannel, Kinga Kapihya said the bank is proud to be one of the private partners on board to see the 2020 census run smoothly.

Mr Kapihya said the financial institution has come on board because it understands that the Zambia Statistics Agency provides a service beneficial to the nation.

Government is this year expected to conduct the census of the population to count the total number of people in the country.

The exercise is conducted once every 10 years.