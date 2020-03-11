The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) says it is saddened with the looming retrenchment of employees at the Times of Zambia.

MLC Chairperson Enock Ngoma says over a week ago, management at the Times of Zambia newspaper and the Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ) held a meeting where they resolved to retrench some employees.

ZANIS reports Mr. Ngoma saying in a statement today that the two parties agreed to terminate contracts, especially for young journalists, some of whom have been on part-time contracts for over five years.

Mr. Ngoma said his organization is however concerned about young ones with a lot of potential who are currently on contracts that expire on March 31, 2020 and have been working on contracts for many years are being targeted.

“And to get rid of such promising journalists after ‘using’ them for so many years is inhuman and unfair. Instead of now placing them on pensionable terms of condition, the newspaper, in collusion with ZUJ, decides not to renew their contracts.

“We wish to strongly oppose this inhuman decision from the two key stakeholders, management and the union. It is unthinkable that young blood should be sacrificed in an industry that desires to grow,” he said.

He expressed displeasure with the Zambia Union for Journalists for not having come to the defense of young journalists who are eye- marked for retrenchment.

Mr. Ngoma therefore called on Times of Zambia management to rescind the decision as it has the potential to retard the media industry instead of developing it.

He further said the young generation of journalists involved in this matter are the future of the industry in Zambia, and throwing them in the streets will be detrimental to national development.

The Media Liaison Committee is a consortium of media bodies and trade union movements.

Member organisations include the Zambia Union of Journalists, Zambia Media Women Association, Media Institute of Southern Africa ( MISA ), Suma Systems Limited, Mthoniswa Banda Limited, Editors’ Forum and the Media Network on Child Rights and Development.

Others are the Zambia Institute for Independent Media Alliance ( ZIIMA) , Bloggers Network of Zambia (BNOZ) , Bloggers of Zambia ( BOZ ), Free Press Initiative ( FPI ) , and the Press Freedom Committee ( PFC ) of The Mast newspapers.