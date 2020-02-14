ZESCO has warned perpetrators of vandalism to stop or face the arm of the law.

ZESCO Spokesperson, Henry Kapata made the warning today in a telephone interview with ZANIS in Ndola.

Mr Kapata said the penalty when found guilty of vandalism attracts a minimum of 10 years and 25 years maximum of jail sentences.

Meanwhile, the ZESCO spokesperson attributed the rise in vandalism cases of ZESCO cables and other infrastructure to long hours of load shedding adding that Copperbelt and Lusaka are the most affected provinces.

He regretted that scrap metal dealers are among the people who are promoting vandalism of ZESCO cables by giving business to the perpetrators of this scourge.

Mr Kapata said it is unfortunate that some people had taken advantage of the long load shedding hours to temper with the power utility company’s cables and other infrastructure.

However, ZESCO has embarked on nationwide sensitisation campaign on the adverse effects of vandalism and its consequences on the national economy.

Recently, more than a kilometer of ZESCO cable was uprooted in Ndola’s Central Business District, thereby paralyzing operations of some companies.