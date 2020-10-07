Zambia National Service (ZNS) in Chililabombwe has impounded a truck carrying 1200 bags of mealie meal which was about to be smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Tanzanian Truck bearing registration number T628 BDV carrying Bwino mealie meal brand of Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township was intercepted at Konkola check point along the Chililabombwe –Kasumbalesa main road.

ZNS Copperbelt Commanding Officer Chishala Mulenga said the truck which was intercepted on Saturday night was purportedly carrying mining equipment into the DRC when it was actually laden with mealie meal.

“So far, we have intercepted three Tanzanian trucks. It is a cartel as the trucks have fake ZRA seals from the same batch. I want to warn all the drivers of the containerized trucks that we shall be opening the seals,” he intimated.

Lt. Col. Mulenga appealed to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to investigate the matter as other goods besides mealie meal may be smuggled in the same manner depriving the country of revenue.

He said the officers became suspicious after the driver of the truck attempted to bribe them with 150 United States dollars prompting them to summon ZRA officers to facilitate the opening of the seals for the truck.

And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa has warned people involved in smuggling activities via Chililabombwe that anti-smuggling task force in the district is working round the clock to curb the vice.

Meanwhile, Mr Ngosa said the fact that three trucks attempting to smuggle mealie meal into the DRC have been intercepted within a month is an indication that efforts being made to curb smuggling are bearing fruit.

Mr Ngosa further praised the men and women in uniform urging them to be on the lookout for a suspected syndicate in mealie meal smuggling who are believed to originate from Tazania.

The driver of the impounded truck who pretended to be cooperating with the officers managed to escape leaving the truck and the mealie meal at the check point.