A Zambia National Service (ZNS) officer based at Kalindi check point in Mushindamo district has committed suicide by hanging himself to an avocado tree using a wire.

The officer, identified as Kalima Musukuma aged 43, committed suicide after attempting to shoot his workmates with an AK47 riffle.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mushindamo today.

Mr Namachila explained that the deceased, a staff sergeant of Kamitonte ZNS base who was on patrol in Kalindi area differed with some of his workmates yesterday.

He further said the deceased in the process pulled out an AK47 rifle and attempted to shoot them but they managed to disarm him.

Mr Namachila said after the incidence, the deceased is reported to have gone to bed but was later discovered dead in the morning today around 06:00hours.

He added that police officers visited the scene and found the body hanging with no visible injuries detected.

Mr Namachila said the body of the deceased has been deposited at Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem