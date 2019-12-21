The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), has appealed to the Judiciary to establish a fast tract court to deal with tax matters to curb re-occurrence of issues arising from delayed tax cases.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says , even with the Authority doing well in terms of tax cases taken before court, there is need for the Judiciary to expedite them as delays impacted negatively on ZRA operations.

“The appeal for a fast track court and expediting of current tax cases was necessitated by loss of tax value over time and companies going under before matters were disposed of by the courts, “he said.

He said this state of affairs was detrimental as it denied ZRA the opportunity to collect their dues when the courts decided in their favour.

The ZRA Commissioner General said this in Livingstone, on the sidelines of the 2019 Judicial Conference which was officially opened by President Edgar Lungu at Avani Victoria Falls Resort on Thursday.

And Mr. Chanda further explained that ZRA would start taking more tax evaders to court for prosecution.

He said these would include those who did not issue tax invoices, smugglers and those involved in all forms of tax evasion.

“So we shall have an increased number going before courts and the idea is to secure more convictions so that those who are evading tax end up being jailed,” Mr. Chanda said.

Mr. Chanda was confident this would enhance compliance among tax payers.

And the Commissioner General said ZRA was on course in terms of achieving its annual target of K51 billion on revenue collection for the year 2019.

“We are confident that we will meet our annual target and possibly collect revenue above the targeted K51 billion if nothing significant and negative happens in the course of December 2019,” he said.

Mr. Chanda however, said in spite of the positive outcome, 2019 had not been an easy year due to movements in the negative, on most of the Authority’s macroeconomic assumptions at the beginning of the year.

He said this related to assumptions for the exchange rate, assumptions for economic growth, and assumptions for inflation, among others.

Mr. Chanda cited load shedding as a factor that affected production for most manufacturers, depreciation of the exchange rate which made imports expensive and closing down of smelters in the mining sector as some unforeseen shocks that impacted negatively on revenue collection for ZRA.