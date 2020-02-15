Chipata District Commissioner, Kalunga Zulu has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for decentralizing services to effectively service the people of Chipata.

Mr Zulu says the move by ZRA to devolve operations has come after government heard the cry of the business community in Chipata district and Eastern Province as a whole.

ZANIS reports that Mr Zulu said this when he paid a courtesy on ZRA Assistant Director for indirect taxes, Enock Likuji and ZRA Senior tax inspector domestic taxes, Erick Mwanamabo in Chipata today.

Mr Zulu said the business community in Chipata district will no longer have to travel to Lusaka seeking the revenue collector’s services because the institution will carry out its mandate from Eastern Province.

He said Government is committed to enhancing service delivery to the people as evidenced by the move to decentralize ZRA.

And an entrepreneur, Moses Sakala said the decentralizing of ZRA had been long overdue, but was glad that government heard the complaints from the business community in the region.

Mr Sakala lamented that the business community had been spending a lot of money to travel to Lusaka seeking ZRA services.